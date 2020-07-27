Federal govt steps back to Zia-ur-Rehman’s services from Sindh govt.

The federal government has withdrawn Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s brother Zia-ur-Rehman’s services from the Sindh government.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the Establishment Division directing Zia-ur-Rehman to report to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Previously, MQM-P had shown great concern regarding posting in Karachi meanwhile PTI Sindh had also decided to move court against appointment of Zia-ur-Rehman as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karachi Central district.

Karachi’s leadership including MQM-P PSP and PTI had rejecetd the recruitment of Fazl-ur-Rehman’s brother as DC in Karachi.

The PTI leaders and MQM-P legislators further had already appealed Federal Govt to withdraw from Zia-ur-Rehman’s appointment and posting on immediate basis.

According to sources Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government had accepted the demand made by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and gave his brother an important post to make good relationship with JUI-F

Zia-ur-Rehman had been transferred from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was “posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Collector / Deputy Commissioner, Central, Karachi, vice Mr. Farhan Ghani Khan, an officer of Ex-PCS (85-19),” a notification issued last Thursday.