Punjab to impose fresh lockdown ahead of Eid holidays

Punjab government has decided to impose smart lockdown and close markets and shopping malls two to three days before Eid-ul-Azha to avoid spread of coronavirus in the province.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique said that smart lockdown before Eid is required for reduction in COVID-19 cases. The notification in this regard will soon be issued, he added.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Information Minister has said that there will be strict lockdown in the Punjab province’s markets till next Wednesday and the decision will be implemented from tonight.

He further added that Stadard operating Procedures (SOPs) of Eid-ul-Fitr will also be implemented on Eid-ul-Adha as well.

SOP implementation in cattle markets will be ensured and the decision to reopen theaters, restaurants and other recreational areas will be discussed after Muharram, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said.

The government is mandating smart lockdown during which shops and other public spaces including tourist spots across the province will remain closed.