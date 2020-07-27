Govt plans to develop 7 tourist destinations in Balochistan

The Balochistan government has announced to develop seven tourist destinations in the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in this regard said that the untapped tourism potential in Balochistan has vast opportunities for investment, especially in coastal areas.

The Balochistan government is paying special attention to the development and progress of the coastal belt, the minister asserted.

Jam Kamal Khan said that the provincial government has allocated Rs. 150 million for the development of coastal areas, while another Rs. 1 billion has been set aside for the promotion of tourism.

Earlier, Chief Secretary while emphasizing the development of the tourism sector said that comprehensive plans are being made to enhance tourism opportunities in different parts of Balochistan including Khuzdar’s Jhalawan area.

He said the government wants to make Balochistan a centre of recreational and leisure activities. People from all over the country will come to the province to enjoy its scenic beauty, lakes and mountains, he added.

“Tourism spots will be focused to enhance the development of the province. These attractions are Balochistan’s identity,” he said. He pledged that special arrangements will be made for the public at the tourist sites to promote a positive image of Balochistan.