Govt to hold talks with opposition on NAB law, FATF action plan

The government and opposition parties will discuss on Monday amendments to the National Accountability (NAB) laws and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan.

The two sides will deliberate and arrive at a consensus on the powers of the anti-corruption watchdog, whose performance has been assailed by the Supreme Court and criticised by opposition parties.

The discussions will be held by a 24-member parliamentary committee, headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, at the Parliament House. The committee is supposed to take up nine drafts of legislation, mostly related to the FATF framework and the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

Abbasi had said on Sunday that the PML-N will not oppose any legislation required for the FATF but will ensure that no law repugnant to basic human rights and civil liberties is approved in both Houses of the parliament.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh said that Pakistan is working to ensure full compliance with the FATF Action Plan at the earliest by increasing the effectiveness of its Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime.

“Out of 27 FATF Action Plan items, Pakistan had already addressed 14, while substantial progress has been made in addressing the remaining 13 Action Plan items,” Shaikh said while delivering a keynote statement to the High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI).