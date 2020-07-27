Alif Laam Meem, a nonprofit organization working to fight against the Covid 19 Outbreak

A youth lead non-profit organization Alif Laam Meem conducted various activities during the current pandemic.

We distributed ration bags among the daily wagers who have been unemployed, happiness bags in orphanages and also distributed food at orphanages and Old Age homes.

On this account, Ms. Hiba Ali Gohar, Founder and President of Alif Laam Meem said that, we live in a world where the concept of humanity has started to drastically fade away and somehow this pandemic has even greatly affected this situation. We at Alif Laam Meem believe that where there is a will, there is a way, therefore we conducted these activities just to show the little angels and elderly of this society that even at such testing times they are not alone and we are with them. I’m immensely thankful to my team members for proving our moto “Hukmarani sirf Muhabbat ki hai”.

Mr. Sheharyaar Qadir, Project Manager ALM and Mr. Hasnain Hashmi shared their views by saying that, “ We’ve been a part of ALM from the very beginning and by the grace of Allah (SWT) each year we have improved greatly in terms of carrying out these charity drives and donations as well. Organizing charity drives during these challenging times was surely difficult but not impossible. Many people dream of doing good for the society but a very few act on it and Alhamdulilah at Alif Laam Meem we are achieving this dream

. Talking with the press Ms. Maham Noor, Project Coordinator and Ms. Amna Mateen, Senior Executive Member of ALM said, “Alif Laam Meem has provided us with the opportunity of utilizing our potential for the betterment of this society. The objective of this organization is to build a place that caters the elderly left behind in old age homes and the neglected young children spending their lives in orphanages together under one roof.