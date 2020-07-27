Pak Army gun down another Indian Spy Quadcopter at LoC

As per statement of ISPR, Pakistan Army once again thwarted an intrusion bid from Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC) and shot down one more Indian spying quadcopter [drone].

The Indian spy Quadcopter was shot down in Pandu Sector along the LOC, the Pakistan military media wing ISPR said ina statement via Twitter.

#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Pandu Sector along LOC.

The quadcopter had intruded 200 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC. This is 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year. pic.twitter.com/pJQTau4HVl — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 26, 2020

Earlier in June, Pak army shot another spy drone. The military media wing revealed that the quadcopter had intruded 850 metres on the Pakistan’s territory along the de fecto border between the two nuclear armed states.

Indian truce violations along the LoC have witnessed a surge since the abrogation of constitutional status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in August last year.