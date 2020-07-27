Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, July 27, 2020

Pak Army gun down another Indian Spy Quadcopter at LoC

Web Desk

As per statement of ISPR, Pakistan Army once again thwarted an intrusion bid from Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC) and shot down one more Indian spying quadcopter [drone].

One More Indian Spy Quadcopter Shoots down by Pakistan Army at LoC: ISPR

The Indian spy Quadcopter was shot down in Pandu Sector along the LOC, the Pakistan military media wing ISPR said ina statement via Twitter.

Earlier in June, Pak army shot another spy drone. The military media wing revealed that the quadcopter had intruded 850 metres on the Pakistan’s territory along the de fecto border between the two nuclear armed states.

Indian truce violations along the LoC have witnessed a surge since the abrogation of constitutional status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in August last year.

