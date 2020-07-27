Pakistan reiterated assurance to protect Saudi’s kingdom territorial integrity

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday held a telephonic discussion with Saudi Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and reiterated Pakistan’s assurance to protect Kingdom’s territorial integrity.

Both the ministers decided to continue their common discussion mainly on regional and bilateral issues including Covid-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Minister asked regarding the health of King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudia Arabia and prayed for quick healing of Saudi King after a thriving surgery.

“Pakistan will continue all possible cooperation in safeguarding territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia,” Qureshi was quoted as saying.

The Foreign Minister informed about the effective measures taken by Pakistan to avoid the spread of the Corona epidemic, including Smart Lockdown policy. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s smart lockdown policy has not only abridged the spread of pandemic, but also considerably declined the death rate in the country.

Citing the minister’s telephonic conversation with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Foreign Office said he had censure the recent missile attacks by Houthi militias on Saudi defense installations and “expressed cohesion with the Saudi government and people on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.”

The two ministers also discussed the upcoming UN General Assembly and agreed to continue discussions on important regional and bilateral issues.