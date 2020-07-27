‘Gone with the wind’ star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

‘Gone with the Wind’ star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 104.

She died of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she had lived for more than 60 years. Her acting career included two Academy Awards, a victory over Hollywood’s studio system.

She first drew attention by playing opposite Errol Flynn in a series of films starting in the 1930s and made an impression as Melanie in ‘Gone with the Wind’ in 1939. Later she would have to fight to get more challenging roles for ‘To Each His Own’ in 1946 and ‘The Heiress’ in 1949.

During a career that spanned six decades, she also took on roles ranging from an unwed mother to a psychiatric inmate in “The Snake Pit.”

She also performed in a series of dramas, Westerns and period pieces, most memorably as Maid Marian in “The Adventures of Robin Hood.”

In the 1930s, she was known for an on-screen partnership with Errol Flynn in films including The Charge of The Light Brigade (1936) and The Adventures Of Robin Hood (1938). The pair never became romantically involved, however.

Following Gone with The Wind, released in 1939 and named by President Donald Trump as one of his favourite films, De Havilland received the first of five Oscar nominations – and the only one for best supporting actress.

She was born in Tokyo on July 1, 1916, the daughter of a British patent attorney. Her parents separated when she was 3, and her mother brought her and her younger sister Joan, to Saratoga, California.

De Havilland’s own two marriages, to Marcus Goodrich and Pierre Galante, ended in divorce.