Engin Altan Duzyatan gets love from Pakistani fans on 40th birthday

Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, received love and best wishes as the actor celebrates his 40th birthday today, July 26, 2020.

Pakistani fans also sent love and best wishes to the actor on his birthday.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Altan aka Ertugrul announced that this year on his birthday, he is launching a donation campaign for the Turkish Cancer Society.

Sharing his message in Turkish and English languages, Engin Altan said, “This year, for my birthday I started a donation campaign with Turkish Cancer Society.”

He urged his loved one and fans to donate for the cancer patients instead of buying birthday gifts for him.

“I would like my beloved ones and relatives [to] donate for hope to cancer patients who need support instead of buying presents to me.”

He further said, “The campaign will continue until my birthday, 26th July.”

“I would like to thank in advance to everyone for their support,” he said before signing off.