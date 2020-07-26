Amitabh Bachchan writes about how coronavirus affects patient’s mental health

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after he was tested positive for coronavirus, has been constantly updating his social media accounts to reach out to his fans and well-wishers.

He keeps posting about his health condition, has expressed gratitude to people praying for his speedy recovery and in his latest blog, Big B shared how he spends his day in the isolation ward. In the same blog, he also wrote about the effects of COVID-19 on a patient’s mental health.

“In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room, I sing .. eyes shut in attempted sleep .. there is no one about or around .. and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the Will of the Almighty there is release ..

The aftercare has ever been the deciding and most valuable time on recovery after the incident of medical professional doctoring in the patient life ..

There is one note of matter that seems trivial but it is a factor .. the mental conditions and the effects of the disease .. clinically, medically all that is known to be effective, yet very little is known that remains hidden unseen and not visible .. matters of the mind often are not ..

The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the COVID patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human .. for weeks ..

There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care .. but they ever appear in PPE units .. you never get to know who they are , what are their features, expressions because they are forever covered in the units for protection .. all white beings about .. almost robotic in their presence .. they deliver what is prescribed and leave .. leave because longer stay has the fear of contamination ..

The Doctor under whose guidance the care and mapping and reports are governed by never ever comes near you to give a hand of assurance .. a personal detail of the treatment in the close proximity of an assurance .. they are on the communication vehicle of FaceTime .. its the best under the circumstances .. but it is still impersonal, it cannot physically be possible otherwise .. we are in remote treatment .. does it have an effect psychologically mentally, psychologists say it does .. patients after release are tempered .. they are given to consultation with professional mind talkers .. they are afraid to be in public for fear or apprehension of being treated differently .. treated as one that has carried the disease .. a pariah syndrome .. driving them into deeper depression and in the loneliness that they have just come out of..”

Amitabh Bachchan has been in the hospital since July 11. He was admitted along with actor son Abhishek Bachchan, who is also coronavirus positive. Abhishek’s actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive. They were earlier home quarantined, but a week ago, they were also hospitalised.