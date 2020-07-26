Upen Patel opens up on how he felt left out in Bollywood

Actor Upen Patel on Friday took to Twitter and shared how he felt left out in the film industry and also had some strong words to say about the media.

The discussions about how the outsiders in Bollywood are treated have been going on for a long time now. A lot of actors have come out on social media and interviews and spoken about the unfairness with which the fraternity has been functioning for long, Patel joins the bandwagon.

“Strange how so many media outlets are contacting me today for an interview in papers and to appear on TV about #nepotisminbollywood but when I needed the support to cover or promote my films most never had time or I was not star enough to feature. Oh what now you remember me,” (sic), Upen Tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, one of the social media users even pointed to his sudden disappearance from Bollywood despite his good performances. Responding to the user, Upen opened up on how his mental health started getting affected.

“Suddenly they decided to cut me out and I was left in a corner. I was lost. Confused. Hurt. It was very toxic for my mental health.. suddenly I was not needed in the industry,” he added.

Upen made his Bollywood debut with the Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 36 China Town in 2006. He later worked in films such as Namastey London and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and also appeared in Bigg Boss. He was also a part of Shankar’s film, I, which came out in 2015.