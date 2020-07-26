Asim Azhar shares why he thanked Hania in latest song

Renowned singer Asim Azhar has revealed why actress Hania Amir received a special mention in his latest heartbreak anthem.

The Ishqiya actress took to Twitter to praise the singer’s latest track which premiered on July 23.

Responding to her tweet, Azhar thanked her and also shared why he thanked the starlet at the end of Soneya.

“The world’s been very eager to know why I’ve put you in special thanks. Haha. Still remember the first time you heard it. and all the changes you’d make me do! Aaaah,” he wrote.

Recently, Hania shared that she and Asim are just bestfriends. Following which their fans started speculating that the couple have broken up.

However, the actress cleared the air about the remarks. “Asim is a beautiful part of my life and we have seen some insane times together and we share a bond beyond anyone’s comprehension. We choose to look at and acknowledge love not hate,” she said.

Asim also opened up about his bond with Hania which is “beyond anyone’s comprehension”.

“She’s the kindst and most beautiful human. I will always be there for her and vice versa because that’s the impact she’s had on me. Made me learn to give and love. Like I said. It is beyond a label,” he had said.