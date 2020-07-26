Brasa Gang the musical group that is revolutionizing rap in Italy

Today we talk about the Brasa Gang young artists aged between 20 and i 23 years , Group formed by Salvatore Lo Cicero in art “Mesca”, Andrea Bentivegna in art “Jameflow”, Antonino Catanzaro in art “Tony Zarr” and Vincenzo Sabella in art “Young Woshy” immediately noticed thanks to their highly successful songs and their videos really professional, they boast hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of followers on social media, they are independent artists who deal with issues such as depression among young people and the desire to make it, in their songs they repeat several times that the main thing to be able to achieve this what you want is to believe in yourself, Mesca and Jameflow are the rappers of this collective while Tony Zarr and Young Woshy the producers.



The four form a formidable team that is depopulating in Italy exponentially, over time they have produced several songs and a mixtape much appreciated by critics and they say they are ready to create their first album, on Spotify they have total dizzying plays and that’s why reason that we expect great things from them, the turning point for them comes in 2019 with the song “Yng Legend” very successful song followed by their last release “part of the journey” song that is going really strong, these guys have a future with rap.



Brasa Gang is the group of artists that came out this year, artists who made everyone discuss and moved the listeners of Italian rap, their members are Salvatore Lo Cicero in art “Mesca”, Andrea Bentivegna in art “Jameflow”, Antonino Catanzaro in art “Tony Zarr” and Vincenzo Sabella in art “Young Woshy”.



Their career in the last year has had a surprising turn, totaling very high numbers on Youtube, they have managed to make themselves known throughout Italy, they are appreciated for their attitude and their way of making uncommon music in a scene where all the artists seem equal , have been active since 2015 and over the years have published numerous projects increasing their fan base more and more, the lyrics are complex and well structured the sounds have nothing to envy to American or French rap and their image is well recognizable.



They founded a recording studio in 2019 having the opportunity to record and work on a large number of songs.



Their first album is in production even if we don’t know much about it we expect a very high quality work, the last song published instead called “part of the journey” has been available for about a month and has already achieved excellent results on Spotify, their goal is mainly to bring the reality of rap to Sicily and of course to be known more and more and we must say that they are succeeding, they do not have a major and they work independently but this does not compromise their career which we hope is long-lived, there we highly recommend listening to their upcoming songs and keeping an eye on this team because like many other listeners we consider them really artists valid They are already on track, their songs on Spotify and Youtube grind views and young people like them, what more could you ask for? You will hear more and more about it in the months to follow, they already have several songs in the pipeline and they really aim high.



The whole nation now knows this musical group and focuses on their success what to say Brasa Gang is the new wave!

Trap is the musical genre to which they refer, first famous in France and America, then depopulated in Italy.



In the songs of the two rappers hard subjects are addressed with texts in which reference is made to the inconvenience of young people who grew up in the “bad streets” between the gray high-rise buildings but also the desire to make it and true childhood friendships.



In the early months of 2020, by founding their own recording studio in their country of birth, they began to produce high quality songs and created a reality that arrived very late in Sicily compared to other Italian regions, their latest song is Part of the Journey available to everyone the digital stores, a song that is enjoying great success, thanks to the power of the internet and social networks, many already follow them and bet on their success.



We just have to listen to the “Brasa Gang” and expect much more from these two young artists, who will surely still talk about them over tim.