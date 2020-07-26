Sindh Rangers start relief work in rain-affected areas of Karachi

Traffic has been severely affected due to accumulation of water on roads after heavy rain in Karachi on Sunday, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) troops reached the affected areas.

Traffic jam due to heavy rains in different parts of Karachi. Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) at the forefront of serving the citizens in bad weather.

There are severe traffic jams in different areas of Karachi including Do Talwar, Teen Talwar, Bahadurabad, Shahra-e-Faisal, Jamia Cloth Market, Star Gate, Shaheen Complex and Regent Plaza.

Due to accumulation of water in Nursery, Mahmoodabad, Club Road, Hassan Square, Gurrmandir, Liaqatabad also many motorcycles and vehicles have been blocked causing traffic jam.

Besides, there are severe traffic jams at Lines Area, Nipa Chowrangi, PIDC, Korangi Road and Qayyumabad.

Rangers are working with the traffic police to restore traffic flow, Young Rangers engaged in rescue work with rescue agencies, Citizens paid tribute to the Rangers’ efforts.