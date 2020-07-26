Kashmiri leaders announces to observe Referendum week amid 1 year of JK forcible revocation

Muzaffarabad: Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR) announced to conduct protest procession in front of UN mission office against India’s forcible revocation of Jammu and Kashmir special status on 5th August 2019.

While addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Vice Chairman IFJHR Mushtaq ul Islam and others appealed the masses to join the historic protest against Indian armed forces occupation, restoration of Muslim identity of the State besides raising demand for the right of self-determination.

Speakers on the occasion said that people should come out from their houses in AJK to seek the attention of United Nations for burning Kashmir issue and observe these days as week of the referendum.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that on 5th August 2019, State of the Jammu and Kashmir divided by Indian government under the supervision of notorious butcher of Muslims Narendra Modi.

He said that the state under the Indian Occupation made disempowered and downgraded by Indian authorities after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A.

Uzair stated that protest processions will be observed throughout the week against human rights violations, Indian armed forces state terrorism and target killing of youngsters in IOJ&K.

Ghazali appealed the masses to hoist black flags on their houses and reiterate their unflinching support for the people in Occupied Kashmir till freedom.

Vice-Chairman IFJHR Mushtaq ul Islam said that people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are struggling for the freedom and resist against Indian occupation like an iron wall.

He expressed his concerns over the deteriorating situation of IOJ&K, saying that after the abrogation of article 370, Indian government is trying to change the demography of a disputed territory by issuing domiciles certificates to Indian citizens.

“More than 32 thousand Jammu and Kashmir domiciles have been issued to Indian citizens while more than 200,000 houses project has been initiated to settle Indian citizens and Army officers in the disputed territory” Mushtaq added.

Speakers maintained that Indian government is following the Israeli agenda and endeavoring to occupy the land of Kashmiri people.

They said that the State of Jammu and Kashmir are internationally recognized disputed territory and we demand free, fair, and impartial Plebiscite according to UN resolutions for a peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

Speakers in the press conference also expressed their concerns on the silence of Azad Kashmir government like world conscience, saying that history will recall that when 9 million people in Indian Occupied Kashmir were caged than the base camp government role was of a silent spectator.

They demanded Amnesty International and other human rights organizations play their role on the illegal imprisonments of Hurriyat leadership including Syed Ali Gillani, Mussarat Alam Bhatt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Farooq Ahmed Toheedi, Muhammad Yaseen Atai, Ayyaz Akbar, Muhammad Ahsan Unto, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Mairaj ud Din Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Asia Andrabi, Muhammad Yaseen Malik, Bushra Ahmed Qureshi, Adv Mian Abdul Qayyum, Naeem Ahmed Khan, Ameer Hamza Shah, Zahoor Ahmed Bhatt, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sufi, Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Dr. Hameed Fayyaz, Adv. Zahid Ali and others.

Shaukat Javed Mir, Ateeq Ahmed Kiyani, Ateeq Ur Rehman Danish, Chaudhary Feroz Din, Usman Ali Hashim, Azmat Hayat, Muhammad Ibrar Khan, and others were also present on the occasion