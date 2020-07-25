IHC orders appointment of new judges before August 8

The Law ministry has presented a report in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on new rules for appointment of judges. The report says the process of appointment of new judge will be started 90 days before seat of any judge falls vacant. Law ministry will develop such software which will tell before the seat of any judge becomes vacant. It was told in tribunals and report that that 16 seats of special judges are vacant. The IHC has ordered that prime minister’s approval for new rules be obtained and new judges be appointed before August 8. The court has summoned the report of appointment of new judges till August 8.