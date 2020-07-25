Pakistan reports lowest deaths due to novel coronavirus in two months

Pakistan on Saturday confirmed 24 deaths in a single day by coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 272,658. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,812.

The situation of coronavirus pandemic is improving in the country as Pakistan on Saturday reported lowest daily deaths in two months. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) 1,487 persons were tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now 117,598 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 91,691 in Punjab, 33,071 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,821 in Islamabad, 11,550 in Balochistan, 2,012 in Azad Kashmir and 1,942 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Pakistan has so far conducted 1,844,926 coronavirus tests and 23,630 in last 24 hours. As many as 236,596 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,294 patients are in critical condition. At least 798 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh on saturday, taking the provincial tally to 117,598, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The province also recorded 25 more deaths, with its overall death toll from the virus rising to 2,135.

The new infections emerged after a total of 11,009 samples were tested for the virus during the last 24 hours – a detection rate of seven per cent.

Islamabad and the federal territories have collectively recorded 102 new cases and one death, the government’s Covid-19 portal said. The capital reported 55 new cases, while 23 were recorded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Gilgit Baltistan reported 24 new cases and one death.

Punjab has reported 268 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the government’s Covid-19 portal said. The province has also recorded eight casualties, taking its death toll to 2,113. The total number of confirmed cases in Punjab is 91,691. More than 81,000 patients have recovered.

As many as 16,813 recoveries have been recorded in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, the government’s Covid-19 portal said. This is the highest number of recoveries recorded in the country in one day. The total number of recovered patients in the country is now 236,596, which makes 87 per cent of the confirmed cases in the country.

Lahore is witnessing gradual decline in coronavirus cases as only 153 patients are receiving treatment in private and government hospitals of the provincial capital. According to details, seven hospitals of the city have no coronavirus patient while only 113 people are admitted in other five government hospitals and 40 patients are receiving treatment in 19 private hospitals. Number of serious patients have also declined in the city as only 23 patients are on ventilator while 44 others are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

On the international front, United States recorded more than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 for the fourth straight day but a top White House adviser on the pandemic said she saw signs that the worst could be past in hard-hit southern and western states. At least 1,019 fatalities due to Covid-19 have been confirmed nationwide, following 1,140 on Thursday, 1,135 on Wednesday and 1,141 on Tuesday. Total cases across the US rose by at least 68,800 to over 4 million.