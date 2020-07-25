Esra shares BTS photos from sets of her crime drama ‘Ramo’

Esra Bilgic, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, shared behind the scenes photos from the sets of her crime drama TV series Ramo. Esra Bilgic shared the adorable photos with co-star Murat Yildirim as the shooting for the new season of Ramo has begun in Istanbul. Esra essays the female lead in the Turkish crime-drama TV series RamoShe turned to Instagram to share the photos in her story.Esra essays the female lead in the Turkish crime-drama TV series Ramo. Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in the photo with Murat.The Turkish actress has gained massive popularity in Pakistan after her drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in Urdu language.