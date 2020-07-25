Esra shares BTS photos from sets of her crime drama ‘Ramo’

Esra Bilgic, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, shared behind the scenes photos from the sets of her crime drama TV series Ramo.

Esra Bilgic shared the adorable photos with co-star Murat Yildirim as the shooting for the new season of Ramo has begun in Istanbul.

Esra essays the female lead in the Turkish crime-drama TV series Ramo

She turned to Instagram to share the photos in her story.

Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in the photo with Murat.

The Turkish actress has gained massive popularity in Pakistan after her drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in Urdu language.