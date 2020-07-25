Rubina once again thanks fans for their love and prayers

Veteran Pakistani actress Rubina Ashraf, who returned home after fighting coronavirus at the hospital for a month, once again thanked fans and friends for sending her love and prayers.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Ki Intiha actress shared a family photo and said, “So good to be home.”

She went on to say, “I am so blessed to have friends who stood by me and my family throughout so blessed to have a family who fought tooth and nail for my life…”

She once again thanked everyone for their prayers, saying, ‘and eternally grateful to everyone who prayed for me #covid19’

She once again thanked everyone for their prayers, saying, “and eternally grateful to everyone who prayed for me #covid19.”

Rubina returned to home on Wednesday after fighting novel coronavirus at the hospital for over a month.

Rubina Ashraf’s daughter Minna Rubina Tariq had shared sweet photos with her mother and wrote, “To the smile i thought ill never be able to see again, the hands I thought ill never get to kiss again. My beloved amma fought for a month and came back to us, each day I prayed to Allah to give me the most precious thing back, looking at how each day she would fight back to come to us was the most beautiful feeling.”

Rubina contracted Covid-19 on June 3 and she had quarantined herself at home.

Later, according to reports, she was shifted to ICU after her health deteriorated.