Punjab govt to set minimum age of girls 18 for marriage

A resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly demanding setting of minimum age of 18 years for marriage of girls.

The resolution was submitted jointly in the Punjab Assembly by women lawmakers including Sadia Sohail Rana, Sumaira Ahmed and Khadija Omar.

The women MPAs said that early marriages deprive girls of basic education. Early marriages are an obstacle in the way of an educated, healthy and prosperous family. Such marriages have also been declared as social evil by Quaid e Azam.

The resolution demanded that the age of marriage for girls should be increased from 16 years to 18 years. This House demands that an amendment should be made in the law of minimum age of marriages, it concluded.

Last year, the Senate passed a bill to amend the Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 1929, to set the minimum age to be able to marry as 18 years.

However, Senator Sherry Rehman, who presented the bill, was met with heated remarks by senators belonging to Islamist parties.