Rebuilding Lives through Revival of Markets in Khyber Distract

Fruit and Livestock Market inaugurated in Bara Tehsil of District Khyber, newly merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The market was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner of Khyber District Mahmood Aslam Wazir, along with Julie Koenen, a director of USAID in Pakistan in order to boast business in the region

The market was constructed as a partnership venture between the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the U.S. Government with funding from U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and will act as a hub for agriculture and livestock-based businesses in Bara area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

We have talked to the few vendors in newly ingratiated market in Khyber district. They were feeling happy to have shades and proper market in the area. Among many Ayub Shinwari is one of the vendor associated with whole sale vegetable business in Khyber district.

He expressing on the newly market said that “we had a lot of difficulties before the market was built because we used to sit under the open sky, which spoiled all our vegetables. Now we have proper place to sit and at least a shade that could safe from harsh light and hot weather.

Another vendor named Arman, 31 is hailing from Bara tehsil and associated with the livestock business from decades.

He shared his experience that “we had no facility to protect our livestock from harsh sunlight in such scorching summers. He further detailed that “rain in winters and hot weather in summers and sometimes storms resulted problems and effected our business causing immense loss in livestock death, He aimed for this Eid that “ Now a proper place and shelter, and proper place for food and water will help us to protect our livestock and ease us to gain profit by selling them, Arman concluded

In District Khyber, the project has successfully completed three market structures including one livestock market, one fruit and vegetable packing shed and one fruit and vegetable auction shed. This is the first of 13 such markets being constructed with support from USAID in the Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

However, USAID is partnering with the Food and Agriculture Organization and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Khyber, Orakzai, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan districts to develop the agriculture sector

On talking to the Rahat Shinwari, local journalist from Khyber district expressed happiness over the business restoration in Khyber district. He was hopeful for such initiative said that “The returned farmers in the Merged Districts face a number of challenges, and one of them is not having proper markets and shelter in their areas. These structures will ensure year-round marketing of fruits, vegetables, and livestock, improve packaging, and provide a business-friendly environment to farmers.”

Highlighted the location and strategic depth of the area, Rahat Shinwari added that “Bara market was among the hubs of all kinds of business in 80’s but after militancy emerged in the area caused huge damage to the business resulting million dollars of losses to the country economy, the area had well-constructed bazaars that people from all over the country used to visit for business purposes Shinwari expressed.

He further detailed about the Militancy hit area force local traders to migrate their business to other part of Pakistan said that “Now after peace returning business activities are taking momentum which are a hope to reestablish the area, Shinwari added.

He also stress on border business said that “Torkham is one of the key gate for trade with Afghanistan. It’s a a need of time that the border should open for trade which will boost country economy as well as the maximum problems of the trade could be solved”, most of the vegetable, fruit and livestock trading is done by using Bara route to export whole country that’s why the region also have importance for economical market”, Shinwari concluded

The construction of the markets is part of a joint initiative of more than $10 million in recovery and rehabilitation funding to improve livelihoods and recover market systems for the returning Temporary Displaced Populations in the Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

To date, this partnership has helped local entrepreneurs establish more than 700 fruit and vegetable enterprises; brought around 1,000 acres of unused agricultural land into cultivation; and restored water supply to grow crops on over 3,000 acres of land

Deputy Commissioner Khyber district, Mr. Mahmood Aslam appreciated the efforts of FAO and USAID stating that there is more scope for supporting agriculture in the remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He assured government’s support and cooperation for the developmental work in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Many in the area is hoping that the vegetable and fruit enterprise establishment will not only support value chain development and improve agriculture practices in the merged districts for year round production, but will also provide a viable environment for vegetable and livestock management creating market linkages for farmers