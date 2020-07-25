PPP MPA Mir Nadir Ali Khan Magsi held a meeting with a delegation of SPSF at Al-Noor Magsi house at Shahdadkot.

He listened to the problems of the SPSF leaders and assured them to make all out efforts to resolve all their problems on priority basis.

MPA Mir Nadir Magsi while addressing on occasion said that PTI leaders are politically immature due to which they are creating many problems for the country.

He added that the childish statement and behaviour of PTI Ministers demonstrate their political immaturity, while people of the country have also lost confidence in PTI leaderahip.

He also condemned PTI leaders for criticizing Sindhi’s rich culture. On occasion Abdul Hameed kamboh,Abdullah and others were also present.