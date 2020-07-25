Planning to train and create job opportunities for women: Zehra Zahid

FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Women’s Style, Beauty and Skin Care held it’s first meeting at Sardar Yasin Malik Conference hall.

FPCCI Vice President Mr. Sheikh Sultan Rehman attended the meeting. The convener Zehra Zahid spoke about the SOPs which were proposed in the meeting to open salons and highlighted the establishment of a center to train women hygiene related programs as per international standards so that they are able to find employment to gain financial independence.

It was decided in the meeting that the Zehra Zahid will be seeking the help of the Government to sort out the ongoing issues.

While talking to Media after meeting, Zehra said that we aim to design beauty programs and trainings that will contribute to the personal and professional development of skilled women with international levels of hygiene practice. This will provide opportunities for skilled women to get trained and create further job opportunities.

In addition, she explained that we will shape the future of skilled women in Pakistan by providing opportunities for development and facilitating the solutions to their challenges through career growth.

“To give suggestions and solutions to the sitting government regarding the issues of parlors, salons, women’s fashion, skincare products, as they provide employment opportunities to both adding that we will collaborate with parlors for job placements,” she concluded

In the meeting notable personalities took part, such as Tasneem Bandukwala, Nazli Abid, Javeria Asad (Saudi Arabia Karachi) Ayesha Khan Islamabad Ayesha’s Parlour, Seema Khan Lahore Pro Style Parlour, Rehan Shamsi Fashion Designer ( Saleem Jee Designers ), Noor Al Ain Ismail.