General Bajwa calls MBS, inquires about Saudi King’s health

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to inquire about Saudi King Salman’s health.

According to Saudi media, the army chief wished speedy recovery of the Saudi King and conveyed his special message to the crown prince.

The Saudi Crown Prince thanked General Bajwa for his concern. Both leaders also discussed issues of common interest and the latest developments at the regional and international levels.

On July 23, Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder.

The king, who has ruled the world’s largest oil exporter and close U.S. ally since 2015, will stay in hospital for some time to receive treatment.