Buzdar meets Senate chairman, informs him about his recent Balochistan visit

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Punjab House, Islamabad on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The CM apprised the Chairman Senate about his recent Balochistan visit. Sadiq Sanjrani congratulated the CM on his successful visit and thanked him for extending full cooperation for the development of Balochistan province. The CM maintained that he will never forget the love extended during Balochistan visit and added that he had fruitful discussions there. The people of Punjab and Balochistan provinces are intertwined in the immortal bonds of love and the development of Balochistan is also the progress of the country, he added. The CM assured that every sort of cooperation will be continued for the prosperity of the Balochistan province. The Punjab government has provided one billion rupees for setting up a hospital in Turbat and community centre inTaftan. Our joys and sorrows are common, he said. The problem faced by the people of Balochistan are our troubles, he added. Sadiq Sanjrani stated that Usman Buzdar has linked both the provinces in the chain of love and steps taken by him to solve the problems of Balochistan are praiseworthy in every respect.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that provision of water for the residents of Murree will be improved adding that the government wants to open tourist-spots in Murree and other areas soon. SOPs are being finalized for the opening of restaurants and hotels and recommendations will be submitted to NCOC for the opening of tourist-spots and restaurants. These will be opened after the approval, he added. The opening of tourist-spots will promote tourism and people will get employment opportunities, he further added. In-principle approval has been given to set up a new police station and subdivision in Murree and a new water supply scheme will be developed in Murree with the cost of 22 crore rupees to provide six lakh gallon water daily. Meanwhile, Murree-Muzaffarabad road will be completed with Rs2.42 crore and 3.5 lakh fruit trees will also be planted. Similarly, construction by-laws will be soon implemented along with the setting up of Kohsar University, he added.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to early complete ongoing local government projects while ensuring complete transparency as a solid local government system will help to solve public problems at the grassroots. More than six thousand schemes of water supply and sewage drainage will be completed with an amount of 17 billion rupees, he added. The Punjab government wants to hold local bodies elections soon because people will get genuine leadership at the grassroots through the Punjab Local Government Act. He added The Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighborhood Council Act will solve public problems at the doorstep of the people as the government will introduce an exemplary system to strengthen the local bodies.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in Rawalpindi. Secretary Local Government briefed about the salient features of the new local bodies system through video link. The chief organizer of PTI Saifullah Niazi, senior vice president Arshad Daad, Shahid Yousaf, Jamal Ansari, Ejaz Minhas, Dr Abdul Hasan, president PTI Punjab Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary, general secretary Ali Imtiaz Warraich, Sadaqat Ali Abbassi MNA and Dr Hassan Masood Malik attended the meeting while Deputy Secretary-General PTI Umer Mir and Noor Khan Bhaba participated through video link from CMO. Sardar Ali Raza Khan Dreshak participated from DC Office Rajanpur through video link.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that CM Complaint Cell will be made more effective to early solve the public problems. In this regard, the complaint cell will be revamped and the complaint management system will be organized in collaboration with PITB. The focal persons will be deputed in every department for coordination with the cell while volunteers will be assigned as focal persons in districts and a special board will also be established to monitor the complaint cell. The special board will be authorized to take action by reviewing the performance of the complaint cell, he added. The CM asserted the government wants to solve the public problem at the earliest and those getting in the way of it will not be tolerated.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in Rawalpindi to review the performance of the CM complaint cell. PTI’s chief organizer Saifullah Niazi, senior vice president Arshad Daad and others attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed that nomination of members of boards and committees of authorities attached with different public sector departments should be completed as soon as possible. He further directed that experienced and talented professionals should be included in boards and committees on merit so that the performance of the authorities could be further improved and they dispose of the daily work with ease.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardra Usman Buzdar has congratulated Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, Turkish people and Muslim ummah on the auspicious occasion of offering of jummah prayer in history mosque of Istanbul Aya Sophia after 86 years. He said that this is the blessings of Allah Almighty upon us that we have been able to bow before him on the floor of Aya Sophia after 86 years. Usman Buzdar said that he cannot disregard the soulful sights of prostration in the historic mosque of Aya Sophia. He said that soulful sights of prostration in Aya Sophia are worth seeing. A new history has been written in Aya Sophia Mosque, he concluded.