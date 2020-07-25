Sindh govt fully aware of plight of marriage hall owners: minister

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government is fully aware of the plight of marriage hall owners, adding that the plight of the working class increased during the Corona epidemic.

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Karuna epidemic in the country has adversely affected all sectors and walks of life. A final decision will be made soon regarding the removal of ban from marriages in Banquets .These views were expressed by Nasir Hussain Shah during a meeting with a delegation of wedding hall owners. The provincial minister said that the economic situation in the country has been badly affected by the Corona epidemic. The Sindh government has taken tough decisions to protect human lives by keeping a stone on its heart.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh Chief Minister has held several meetings in this regard and under SOPs, all business classes will be allowed to operate soon with reduce the epidemic of Corona, however, any hasty or Rhetoric should be avoided.

The Information Minister said that the Sindh government is fully aware of the plight of the working class but no compromise could be made on the lives of the people. As the situation improves, we will soon bring good news to the people. Nasir Hussain Shah appealed to the people to follow SOPs in all cases and maintain social distance restrictions.