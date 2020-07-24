Breaking stereotypes: girl sets up stall of sacrificial animals at city’s largest cattle market

Metropolis’ largest cattle market situated at Sohrab Goth has always been talk of the town when it is a question of sacrificial animals, but this year a girl, who has breached gender stereotypes by standing among the men to sell the sacrificial animals.

Ayesha Ghani a 21-year-old girl, living in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi, who has set up her stall with 36 cows, a price range of Rs130,000 to Rs530,000 maximum, where she deals with customers herself and looks after the animals as well.

“I have been an animal lover all my life. However, this is the first time that I am personally selling animals in the market,” she declared

While talking to Daily Times Ayesha said that although negotiating and arguing to have a good price for an animal is pretty difficult but I enjoy doing this.

“I have raised these animals at my village’s home then brought to the market. That’s why I have a special affection towards them”, said Ayesha

She said that she has hired a few people to look after her animals as well because one cannot manage all these alone.

She informed that she sells her animals online on social media sites titled “Desi Cows”.

“Most buyers are looking for animals available at economical prices, while prices have sky-rocketed this year due to inflation”, adding that the business has slowed down this year amid coronavirus outbreak.

She said angrily that some men are biased and they always discourage the girls. When they come to buy and ask me bizarre questions saying that they just make me feel bad as I am not doing a good job or that I may not do this.

“Although such practices of selling, and taking care of animals might seem completely normal in other parts of the world, I don’t know why our people find these kinds of activities exceptional”, she asked

During interview Ayesha disclosed that she is also a gym instructor where she trains the ladies and sometimes teaches young girls to ride bicycles too.

“I always try to something different this year; I thought I’ll change things for the women and children who usually feel uncomfortable and scared while visiting the cattle market”, she said

To a question Ghani replied that in spite of everything, girls have to face a lot of obscurity in our society but I have taken the first step and hope to see more women and girls stepping forward.

“In this era, we women are not like the past. We ought not to consider ourselves mediocre to anyone. We can steps forward in every field,” she concluded

A buyer who was at her stall shared his experience that this lady is dealing with us very politely as compared to other sellers who come from other cities to sell out their animals. They talk rudely and do mind when we negotiate the price. On the contrary this lady is offering us water.

He added that not only we find this surprising, but unbelievable for a girl to do so but we appreciate her effort which can open the doors for other confident girls too. He said that women would get encouraged to see her and get more involved in this kind of work.