PM firm to end deprivation of Balochistan, undo neglect

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his firm resolve to end the sense of deprivation amongst the people of Balochistan by launching a series of development project and undo the neglect of decades towards the province.

“Ensuring complete peace, security and socio-economic development for the people of Balochistan are the key priorities of my government,” he said while chairing the second meeting of the National Development Council.

The prime minister said he was fully cognizant of the problems of the people of Balochistan and expressed commitment to turn around the situation by providing them relief and services in the best possible manner.

He said financial resources allocated for Balochistan in the past were never diverted towards the development of the province.

The prime minister said such state of affairs led to dismal development in the province and was a cause of sense of deprivation among its people. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Mohammad Hammad Azhar, Ali Haider Zaidi, Omer Ayub Khan, advisers Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Abdul Razak Dawood, and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Assistant Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, DG ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed and other senior officials were also present. The meeting reviewed in detail several projects related to the national development agenda.