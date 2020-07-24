Matiullah Jan’s kidnapping violation of human rights, constitution: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that incidents like kidnapping of senior journalist Matiullah Jan are against basic human rights and the constitution of Pakistan.

Speaking during his visit to the residence of Matiullah Jan, who was recently recovered after being kidnapped from Islamabad, he said the issues faced by the country cannot be solved until freedom of expression is protected in Pakistan. One can agree or disagree with the point of view of Matiullah Jan but no one can usurp his right to speak, he said.

Bilawal said that we should debate on our difference of opinion. “Such kidnappings are done by small people.” He said that the PPP had always fought for the rights of journalists and would continue to do so.

He said that Pakistan is a democratic Muslim country and such attacks are in fact attacks on our democracy, freedom of press and human rights.

The PPP chairman said that he came there to express solidarity with Matiullah Jan. “Whatever has been done to Matiullah Jan can be done to anyone, including you and I.”

Bilawal appreciated the bravery of the family of Matiullah Jan who remained steadfast on principles. He said that Matiullah Jan’s resolve is a treasure for this generation and generations to come.

Meanwhile, the central leaders of Pakistan People’s Party said that the selected had come to power with a hundred day program but after seven hundred days, they have taken many U-turns but nothing else.

PPP Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah and Deputy Secretary Palwasha Khan said this during a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. The central leaders said that the worst kind of political engineering had happened on July 25, 2018 and pygmies were imposed in Pakistan.

The PPP chairman in his first speech in this Assembly had called Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘selected’, the PPP leader recalled. The presidency is issuing illegal ordinances and notifications, she added.

Osama Bin Laden is called a martyr and when PTI is asked questions in this regard, Ehsanullah Ehsan threatens the PPP leadership.

The PPP leaders said that the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa is asked to present herself before FBR officials and on the other, Zulfiqar Bukhari says that he could not file his tax returns.How Zulfi is signing contracts in Dubai, they asked.

The government is introducing an ordinance to protect Kulbhushan Jadhav. The PPP leaders said that NAB is busy in political engineering and even the judiciary has mentioned political engineering in its verdict. NAB is arresting opposition politicians whereas the government members are free to roam about. Jahangir Tareen has fled the country and his name was not put on the ECL.

The PTI had claimed a lot but is doing nothing to give any relief to the people. The prices of oil, sugar and flour have been increased and the tariffs of electricity and gas bills are increased. The government has left the agriculture of the country on the mercy of locust.

They said that PPP wants a new law for accountability with consensus in which there is no political victimization and accountability is done across the board. They said that Chairman PPP is trying to hold the APC but unfortunately Shehbaz Sharif’s health is deteriorating. Palwasha Khan said that three main ministries have been handed over to imported people. These imported people are laying off poor people of Pakistan. “Zulfi Bukhari is illegally signing contracts in Dubai. Who has authorized him to sign these contracts?