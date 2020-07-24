More like Pubg

Sir: Since the Pubg has been banned, youngsters have started playing other web-based games it Fire-free and Call of duty. Even some have used VPN to hacking Pubg and again are playing the game.

Pubg was banned because it creates depression and encouraged suicidal thoughts in the children. But now what about all these new games? Are they will also be banned? If that happened, we would be left with no video game for entertainment. All these games have certain age limits to play. Games like Pubg aren’t for people less than eighteen but we could see every little kid is playing it.

Patents must act now and advice children to keep themselves away from such dangerous internet-based games.

AFROZ MJ

Turbat, Kech