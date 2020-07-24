Virus means Mexican emigrants send fewer dollars to hometown

In the weeks he spent flat on his back in his Brooklyn bunk, wracked with pain and struggling to breathe, Axayacatl Figueroa could think of nothing but the small town and the family he had left behind in Mexico.

Each month, he had sent $300 or $400 to his wife and son in San Jerónimo Xayacatlán. The money was hard earned: For more than a decade, he cleaned pork, cut meat and boned chickens in the basement kitchen of a Vietnamese restaurant.

But now, Figueroa had COVID-19. There was no work, and there was no money to send home.

“I felt desperate. I couldn´t do anything,” he said.

For as long as Mexicans have gone north to find work, money has gone in the opposite direction. These remittances from expatriates working in the United States and other countries have been the life blood of places like San Jerónimo, a village of nearly 4,000 people in central Mexico.

But these days, fear accompanies the money that crosses the border. And it travels both ways.

Those who went to live in New York and other American cities are worried about how to keep supporting their families. They also send home warnings about the terrors of a virus that many in Mexico still don´t believe is dangerous.

Those who live in San Jerónimo and other towns and cities in Mexico fear for their relatives in the north, watching from afar as they lose their jobs, fall sick alone or without the documents that would allow them to move around freely — and, too often, die in a foreign land.

The impact of COVID-19 has many questioning whether the years of struggle, absence and badly paid work were worth it. Figueroa still believes it is. His son, a nursing student he left behind 15 years ago, is not so sure.

“I would have preferred to have him here,” said Ariel Juan Figueroa, though he knows that won´t happen anytime soon. His father is as persistent as he is.

“He won´t be back until he retires or can´t work,” said the son.

San Jerónimo is a Mixtec village that sits among low, dry hills that turn green in the rainy season. There is no cell service in a place where running water was not common until just a few years ago.

Nearly a third of its people have emigrated to New York. Most departed in the 1990s or the first decade of the 21st century, leaving farm work behind to cross illegally into the United States.

The wages they´ve earned in New York´s kitchens and bodegas have paid for so much:

For medicine and schooling for the people who stayed behind. For the town church´s adornments of brick and turquoise filigree, and a three-story bell tower visible across San Jerónimo. For two-story cement homes that line the streets, dominating the few remaining adobe structures owned by families that didn´t send migrants to the US — or whose migrants disappeared on the way north.

Mayor Ibaan Olguín Arellano estimates that the town´s people received some $500,000 a month in remittances before the new coronavirus struck New York and other places where migrants are working.

Then, in April and May, as the situation grew dire in New York, far fewer people picked up remittances at money-wiring offices in the neighboring town Acatlán de Osorio.

“It had never fallen off like that,´´ Olguín Arellano said.

The World Bank and United Nations estimate that remittances to Latin American countries will fall nearly 20% this year, but Mexico appears to be holding on. Mexican migrants sent home a record $4 billion in March. After a dip in April, numbers were strong again in May.

Duncan Wood, director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center, says much of that money came from emigrants who received unemployment benefits in the US

Emigrants from San Jerónimo typically work off the books and are paid in cash, so they receive no benefits and did not receive stimulus payments, Wood said.

He predicted that Mexico will feel the pain in coming months, when unemployment benefits run out. The country has long depended on that money; remittances bring in more money from overseas than oil exports or tourism.

As remittance money dried up in San Jerónimo, home-building came to a halt and people started eating only what they could slaughter from their herds or harvest from their fields.

Family in New York told them to prepare for the coronavirus to reach their remote corner of Mexico.

“The people are suffering here and it will happen there, too,” Clara Lara´s son warned her from Staten Island. He sent her money with one request — buy cloth and make face masks.

In March, almost no one in Mexico was talking about wearing masks. The president himself was still mixing, unprotected, with crowds of supporters. But Lara followed her son´s instructions and bought the cloth. One neighbor cut the fabric. Another folded it, and two others sewed masks in the house that the son had built which serves as a community center until the day he comes home and takes up residence.

In five weeks they made nearly 500 masks and distributed them to neighbors with clear instructions from Doña Clara: Drink hot soup and tea and, if you notice any symptoms, isolate yourself at home.

So even before Mexico began debating quarantines, emigrants from this town imposed one on their families from 2,500 miles away. San Jerónimo stopped moving. To date, not a single villager has been infected; the mayor says six townspeople living in the US have died.

On April 17, the church bells tolled for the first victim from the town, a young man living in New York. Four days later, another died.

“I didn´t believe it until I lived it in the flesh,” said Wilfrido Martínez, 69, who lost his 39-year-old son.

Mauricio worked in a restaurant kitchen in New York. He was diabetic and didn´t protect himself against infection, Martínez said. Until his son died, he had believed the virus was a fraud perpetrated by politicians for reasons he did not understand.

On July 11, nearly three months after his death, his son´s ashes were sent from New York, destined for the town´s cemetery alongside his mother.

From the speakers on the bell towers, prayers ring out daily, pleading for the end of the pandemic and praying for its victims.

“They go with the dream of achieving something but now, with the epidemic, many people have died,´´ Martínez said. “Their dreams die there.”

Sitting in the small, windowless kitchen of his apartment — the only decoration on the wall, a framed painting of skyscrapers and the Statue of Liberty — Axayacatl Figueroa calmly told the story of his illness.

He lost 15 pounds. He drank only the tea that his roommates, also from San Jerónimo, left on the other side of his closed door.

“When I stopped coughing they would ask me, `What happened? We can´t hear you anymore,´” he recalled.

Partly due to their often-cramped living conditions, New York´s Latinos have relatively high rates of death from COVID-19.

At least 760 Mexicans have died there, more than in any other state and nearly half of all Mexican deaths due to the virus in the United State. No one knows how many have fallen ill.

Figueroa, 42, left his wife and son behind in San Jerónimo in 2005. Their plan was for her to follow and then send for their son, who was 3 at the time. But border agents caught her trying to cross the border five times, and she gave up. Every month, Figueroa sent money to Mexico. He dreamed of finishing his home, built slowly over the years and still incomplete, and educating his son.