Asia markets hit as US jobless claims jump, stimulus talks stall

Asian equities sank Friday, dragged by a worse-than-forecast US jobless claims report that fanned fears about the economic recovery, while the mood was also being darkened by China-US tensions, stalled stimulus talks in Washington and a surge in virus cases.

The losses come at the end of another tough week for markets, which have shown signs of stuttering after a months-long rally from their March trough, with Washington and Beijing butting heads again, this time over US claims of Chinese espionage.

And they looked set to finish with more losses following a sharp drop on Wall Street that came in response to news that 1.4 million Americans applied for jobless benefits last week, the first week-on-week rise since the start of the crisis.

The increase came as several states around the country were forced to reimpose containment measures soon after reopening from lockdown, forcing some to close bars, restaurants and other businesses key to the economy. The reversion to such measures has come as a big blow to investors who had grown optimistic that the US economy was rebounding sharply from the collapse seen earlier in the year.

“Despite the data holding to season norms, it is difficult for investors to look through the discordant sense of permanency that is getting displayed in the absolute number of folks claiming benefits,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp.

“But it also confirms what we all thought, (which) is that more gloom is building on the horizon as the reintroduction of lockdown measures in the most populous US states is walking back the thesis that the economy was rebounding sharply.”

The Dow and S&P 500 both lost more than one percent and the Nasdaq, which has been hitting regular records of late, dropped more than two percent.

‘Economic calamity’

And the losses filtered through to Asia, where Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore were all 0.9 percent lower, while Sydney fell one percent.

Manila, Jakarta and Wellington were around 0.5 percent lower, though Taipei edged up and Seoul was flat.