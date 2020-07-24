Graphic: ‘V’ good? How Britain’s economic recovery is shaping up

Britain’s economy has started to recover from its coronavirus lockdown but signals about a rise in unemployment are raising doubts about how much momentum is building behind the rebound.

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane has described the shape of the economy as “so far, so V”, albeit with big risks ahead.

But many economists say the most recent data represents a release of pent-up demand rather than the beginning of a sustained recovery.

Most economists in a Reuters poll published this week thought the outlook for the British economy had stayed the same or worsened over the past month.

Here are some early indications about Britain’s recovery so far.

LAYOFFS RISK

The jobs market offers the greatest cause for concern.

Searches on Google for the word “redundancy” have jumped, something that turned out to be an accurate predictor of layoffs during the 2008/09 financial crisis, according to Samuel Tombs, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The proportion of British manufacturers planning redundancies now exceeds 50%, according to trade body Make UK, double the share of a few months ago.

Britain’s statistics office said last week that the number of employees on company payrolls slumped by 649,000 between March and June, but the pace of decline had slowed in recent weeks.