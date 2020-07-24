Fazl ur Rehman’s brother appointed as DC in Karachi

KARACHI: Ziaur Rehman, a Grade-19 PMS officer and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner for the metropolis’ Central district, according to a notification issued Friday.

People are criticising Zia-ur-Rehman’s appointment and calling it political. He has never held a post in Karachi.

He started off in KP as a PTCL division engineer before the 2007 MMA government. During that time the chief minister sent a summary to the governor to circumvent the rules to allow Zia’s appointment in the provincial management service.

According to details, the PPP government has accepted the demand made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and given him the important appointment.

According to sources, Zia-ur-Rehman has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Central Karachi even though he is currently employed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s provincial service.

“Why a person from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province replaced a competent official in the District Central of the city?” asked MQM-P provincial lawmaker Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, who termed the move as illegal and unconstitutional.

He blamed the Sindh government for once again attacking the rights of urban Sindh in the guise of 18th amendment.