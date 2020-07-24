Barrister Farogh Nasim takes oath as Federal Minister for third time

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Farogh Naseem has been sworn in as the Federal Minister for Law for the third time on Friday.

The oath was administered by President Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidency in the presence of other dignitaries.

Notably, Barrister Farogh Naseem resigned from his post on June 01 to represent the government in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case before the Supreme Court. The law minister sent his resignation letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for approval.

Farogh Naseem had resigned for the first time when he was hired by the federal government in a case related to extension of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure.