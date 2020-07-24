US fighter jet comes close to Iranian plane in Syrian airspace

Several passengers on an Iranian airline have been injured over Syria after the pilot changed altitude to avoid collision with a US fighter jet, Iranian media reported.

The Iranian plane, belonging to Mahan Air, was heading from Tehran to Beirut on Thursday when the pilot staged a safety manoeuver. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the incident said would be investigated but the United States military said its F-15 kept a safe distance.

Iran’s official news agency quoted a passenger describing how his head had hit the roof of the plane during the change in altitude, and video showed an elderly passenger sprawled on the floor.

A spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry said Tehran would take all necessary legal and political action after investigating the incident.

Israel and the United States have long accused Mahan Air of ferrying weapons for Iranian-linked guerrillas in Syria and elsewhere.

The United States imposed sanctions on Mahan Air in 2011, saying it provided financial and other support to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

Tensions have spiked between Teheran and Washington since 2018, when US President Donald Trump exited Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions that have battered Iran’s economy.