Wheat flour price increased to Rs70 per kg in Punjab

Flour mill owners have decided to increase prices of wheat flour for the second time in a week in Punjab.

The owners have decided to increase the price of 20-kg bag to Rs 1,400 from the current Rs 1,360, with an increase of Rs 40 per bag.

Lahore Chakki Owners Association General Secretary Abdur Rehman said the new rates will be applicable from 24th July (today). He maintained that flour will be sold at Rs. 70 per kilogram across the province.

Notably, the millers have announced to further raised the price of flour by Rs. 2 per kg while they had increased the prices by Rs. 3 per kg earlier this week.

In May, Punjab flour mills owners had announced to increase the flour prices in the Punjab province, citing a rise in prices of wheat.