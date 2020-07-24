Amir to join squad after testing negative twice for COVID-19

LAHORE: Pacer Mohammad Amir will join the Pakistan squad in England after his second coronavirus test also came back negative on Wednesday. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Amir and masseuse Muhammad Imran both tested negative for the virus twice. “The first test was conducted on July 21 which was negative and now Amir is eligible to travel to England to join Pakistan cricket squad”, a PCB spokesperson said. “We have started making a travel plan for both Amir and Imran and details will soon be shared,” the spokesperson added. The PCB on Monday had announced that Amir, who had initially pulled out of the England tour, will join the Pakistan squad following the birth of his second daughter last week. The pacer and the team’s masseur, Imran, had gone through their first COVID-19 tests the same day. Upon their arrival in England, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released. Pakistan are currently in England where they will play three Tests and as many T20Is.