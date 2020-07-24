GCU VC Dr Zaidi vows to ensure merit in sports admissions

LAHORE: Sports contribute to groom our youth in a healthy environment where emphasis is laid on physical agility, spirit of competitiveness coupled with compassion, tolerance and moderation, said Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, the Vice Chancellor of Government College University Lahore, here Thursday. He was addressing the first meeting of University’s Sports Board which was revamped by him a few months after his appointment to ensure merit and transparency in sports admissions and to rejuvenate the sports culture in the University. GCU Chairman Sports Board Dr Ammad Uppal and Presidents of different sports clubs attended the meeting. Prof Zaidi declared that the violation of merit in admissions on sports basis would not be tolerated this year. Most particularly, a special focus shall be made on female students’ participation in national and international competitions,

The Vice Chancellor said that the sports merit of the Government College Lahore had always been higher than its academic merit, so it was expected from the University’s Sports Board to revive this tradition of excellence. He asked the President of each sports club to ensure merit in admissions in their respective games. He said that there would be a fixed number of sports seats for each games and no admission should be done over and above quota. Prof Zaidi laid stress on providing ample sports facilities to female students, in such diverse fields as cricket, hockey, tennis, gymnastics, basketball, table tennis, boxing, swimming, rowing, squash and athletics meets. He pledged that the GCU would keep on healthy tradition of excellence in the field of sports and took pride in maintaining high standard in every field of sports activities.

“The Government College Lahore is of the finest sports nurseries for producing and grooming sportsmen for national teams, and it will continue to play this role in this regard,” he added. The University’s Sports Board deliberated upon building new sports facilities on current and new campuses with the support of Ravians and philanthropists. They also discussed matters related to upgradation of the university gym and construction of swimming pool.