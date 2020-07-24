Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan says no pressure on him due to Sarfaraz Ahmed

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan claims that there is no pressure on him due to presence of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in the 29-member Men in Green’s squad for the England series. Pakistan are scheduled to take on England in three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), which will be played from August 5 to September 1. While speaking to reporters in a video chat on Thursday, Rizwan said that he was learning from the former captain’s experience and there is positive rivalry between them. “I am a fan of Sarfaraz and have a lot of love in my heart for him. There is no added pressure on me due to his presence. He’s my senior and I am learning a lot from him,” said Rizwan.

“Healthy competition between players eventually benefits the team. Doesn’t matter whoever plays, the goal is to perform and win games for Pakistan. I am confident in my abilities and will perform whenever given an opportunity. Whoever the team management deems fit, will be in the playing XI,” he added. Rizwan’s preparations for the upcoming Test series are on track, after he scored a century in the Pakistan intra-squad practice match in Derby. The wicketkeeper-batsman remained unbeaten on 100 runs off 159 balls, while playing for Babar Azam-led PCB White. “My confidence has improved after performing in the intra-squad practice matches, which will help me in the upcoming Test series. It is always pleasing to score a century. I am ready to bat at any position in the batting order the team requires. All the batsmen are in good form and are confident ahead of the series,” he said. The 28-year-old was one of the 10 Pakistan cricketers who initially tested positive Covid-19 ahead of the England tour. “I wasn’t concerned when I tested positive for Covid-19 as I didn’t have any symptoms,” he said.