At least 20 injured in Parachinar market blast

A blast ripped through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa city of Parachinar on Thursday, leaving several injured, according to police.

The blast occurred in Turi Bazar when explosives planted on a cart went off as people were busy in buying groceries and vegetables. At least 20 people sustained injuries.

Soon after the explosion, security forces and rescue teams reached the spot.

Police had cordoned off the area and started investigation.

The injured were shifted to a hospital where officials said that condition of two of the injured is critical.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast, saying “terrorists seek to target citizens and leave Pakistan in the grip of terror”.

“The whole nation is united against the enemies of Pakistan,” he said.