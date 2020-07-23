Trump suggests kids don’t spread coronavirus, US case rush is due to protests and Mexican relocation

President Donald Trump made another series of insane, doubtful and ambiguous claims during coronavirus briefing in which he continued to paint a picture of how the pandemic is disturbing the United States.

He recommended children do not transmit the coronavirus, though early facts proved that children can and do. “They don’t catch it easily, they don’t bring it home easily,” Trump added. “And if they do catch it, they get better fast.”

Facts: While children infected with coronavirus are less likely to develop severe symptoms than adults, not all “get better fast,” like Trump claimed. Furthermore, several studies propose that children can and do spread the virus.

According to one recent study from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children between 10 and 19 years old may transmit coronavirus just as much as adults.

“Comparatively few children with COVID-19 are hospitalized, and fewer children than adults experience fever, cough, or shortness of breath,” the CDC said in an article for pediatric health care providers published in late May. However, the article also noted that “severe outcomes have been reported in children including COVID-19 associated deaths.”

Moreover, he ascribed the recent rise in cases in part to racial justice protests, though early evidence suggests the protests did not cause a spike, and in part to migration from Mexico, though there is no evidence for this either. The first cause he listed, though, was the racial justice protests that swept the country subsequent the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.

Facts: There is no concrete proof that the protests against racial injustice were a major contributor to the spike in cases though experts concern that there is still a lot we don’t know about how the virus has spread. Several cities with large and repeated illustration including New York city and Chicago, did not see spikes in inveterate cases in the weeks following the protests.

Trump also asserts that he has done more for Black Americans than anyone else with the “possible exception” of President Abraham Lincoln.