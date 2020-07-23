Kashmiris on both sides of LoC to observe Black Day on August 05: AJK PM

Raja Farooq Haider, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) asked Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) to observe August 05 as Black Day, the day in 2019, BJP-led Indian government scrapped Article 370 of their constitution, revoking special autonomous status given to the occupied territory.

“India changed the status of the occupied territory on August 05,” he said and announced that separate gatherings to denounce the Indian act would be held on the Black Day.0

PM AJK Raja Farooq Haider will lead a protest rally on the day towards the UN Observer Mission office in Muzaffarabad, which will be attended by several other political leaders.

He will submit a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to the UN officials over violations committed by India in the occupied Kashmir.

The AJK government has also announced to construct a monument of Lal Chowk in Srinagar to pay homage to the struggle of Kashmiris. The markets will also remain shut on the day.

In the first week of August the AJK Prime Minister will inaugurate “Lal Chowk” in Muzaffarabed , which had been built on the pattern of Lal chowk Srinagar to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.