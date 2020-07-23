Sindh decides to introduce retro-reflective number plates

The Sindh cabinet has approved the introduction of advanced number plates of motor vehicles with security features, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah ordered the concerned authorities to introduce the camera-readable number plates by November.

The chief minister also ordered to set a low rate for the registration plates in order to avoid increasing financial burden on the customers.

The decision was taken by the provincial cabinet after getting a briefing by the officials of Sindh Excise and Taxation Department. The officials briefed that retro-reflective sheets will be used in the number plates.

It was informed in the briefing that as on June 30, more than 7.26 million vehicles were registered in six districts of the province. These vehicles include 571,013 motorbikes and more than 1.5 million non-commercial cars.

