US orders China to shut down Houston consulate

The United States has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston abruptly within 72 hours amid accusations of spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the world’s two biggest economies.

The US State Department said on Wednesday the Chinese mission in Houston was being closed “to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information.”

President Donald Trump said in answer to a question at a news briefing it was “always possible” other Chinese missions could be closed too. “We thought there was a fire in one that we did close,” Trump said. “I guess they were burning documents, or burning papers, and I wonder what that’s all about.”

Relations between China and the United States have plummeted in the past year, amid an ongoing trade war, the coronavirus pandemic, and US criticism of China’s human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The State Department has not clarified what, if any, particular incident triggered the US demand to close the embassy or when it made that demand.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was just in Europe rallying leaders to take a harder line with Beijing and meeting with exiled Chinese dissidents, declined to offer details about the decision in remarks Wednesday. But the top US diplomat is set to deliver remarks on China on Thursday at the Richard Nixon Museum and Library in California.

On Tuesday, US prosecutors charged two alleged Chinese hackers over a “sweeping global computer intrusion campaign” that they say was supported by the country’s government and aimed at coronavirus treatment and vaccine research. The indictment also marks the first time that the US has accused the hackers of working on behalf of the Chinese government.