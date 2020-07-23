Makkah Grand Mosque to remain closed during Eid-ul-Azha

The Grand Mosque (Masjid-ul-Haram) in Makkah will remain closed to worshipers on Arafat Day and Eid-ul-Azha as part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“We have mainly focused on the health aspect this year for its extreme importance in the current unique situation. The remaining stages will be implemented in the coming days,” said Maj. General Mohammed Bin Wasl Al-Ahmadi, assistant commander of the Hajj security forces for the Grand Mosque.

“The suspension of prayers in the Grand Mosque and its outer premises will continue. We invite people of Makkah to break their fast on the Day of Arafat in their homes,” he said.

The kingdom also has announced Eid Al Adha holiday dates for the employees of the private and public sectors, the State-owned Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

Employees working in the country’s private sector will get four days off, from July 30 until August 2.