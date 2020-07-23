Pakistan declared most improved country in nuclear security

Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan has welcomed the Nuclear Threat Initiative index for the year 2020 that categorized Pakistan as the most improved country.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Majeed Khan said that Pakistan welcomes that Nuclear Threat Initiative on weapons of mass destruction has categorized Pakistan as the most improved country for nuclear security measures in its Nuclear Security Index 2020.

We welcome that @NTI_WMD categorizes Pakistan as most improved country for nuclear security measures in its Nuclear Security Index 2020. Pakistan’s improvement is also the second largest ever by a country since the #NTIIndex was launched in 2012. — Asad M. Khan (@asadmk17) July 22, 2020

The tweet came after a leading US non-proliferation watchdog named Nuclear Threat Initiative (NIT) ranked Pakistan as the most improved in the security of those countries holding nuclear materials.

Pakistan gained 25 points in Security and Control Measures, and gained one point in Global Norms category of the NTI Index.

Meanwhile Australia has been ranked first on the list, followed by Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand and Sweden.

Prior to this, Pakistan gained eight points in Security and Control Measures back in 2014, two points in 2016 and six points in 2018.

The development comes as Pakistan approved and implemented improved cybersecurity regulations in 2016, followed by significant improvement in insider threat protection directives in 2018.