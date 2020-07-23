KSE-100: Stocks extend gains for 5th straight session

Kse-100 witnessed another volatile day with index swinging between negative and positive territory to clock at 37,804.61, after gaining 104.30 points before the closing.

Amid over 12% index run-up since June 01, 2020, the index has been positive for the fifth straight trading sessions. The Index traded in a range of 434.92 points or 1.15 percent of the previous close, showing an intraday high of 37,985.51 and a low of 37,550.59. The index closed at 37,300.31 points in the previous session. Market experts believed that the index has entered the overbought territory, and investors are expecting pull-back if the market rises above 38,000 level. Investors are also trading cautiously as Index above this level could trigger the profit-taking and limited technical correction.

The total volume traded for the index fell from 277 million shares to 257.45 million shares. While, the overall market volumes also receded from 457.13 million shares in the previous session to 405.51 million shares.

The volume chart was led by Hascol Petroleum Limited, followed by Unity Foods Limited and Agritech Limited. The scrips exchanged 21.22 million shares, 20.01 shares and 19.27 million shares respectively.

Sectors which lifted the index, included Cement with 79 points, Automobile Assembler with 40 points, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 26 points, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 20 points and Engineering with 11 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index were by Lucky cement Limited which contributed 71 points followed by Millat Tractors Limited with 28 points, Pakistan State Oil with 18 points, Muslim Commercial Bank with 16 points, and Habib Bank Limited with 14 points.

However, Sectors that weighed down the index included Power Generation & Distribution with 37 points, Fertilizer with 25 points, Insurance with 15 points, Chemical with 9 points and Investment Banks, Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index were by Hub Power Company Limited which stripped the index of 35 points followed by United Bank Limited with 34 points, Engro Corporation Limited with 16 points, TRG Pakistan Limited with 11 points and EFU General Insurance Limited with 8 points.

Global markets: Global investors are treading cautiously following resurgence of Covid-19 as vaccine hopes and stimulus measures fails to lift market sentiments.

In Europe, stocks rallied on Tuesday after European Union leaders reached a deal on a 750 billion euro ($862 billion) recovery fund to help the region recover from covid-19 crisis.

But, the rally failed to extend on Wednesday as virus resurgence dented hopes. CAC-40 in Paris led the losses and closed 1.27%, lower followed by FTSE-100 in UK which lost 1%, while Germany’s DAX index closed 0.50% lower.

Asian stocks were mixed throughout the trading session as investors confidence continue to deplete in the risk equities which led Gold prices to soar to a nine-year high.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 2.25%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.58% to close at 22,751.61. The investors’ confidence slumped in japan following the release of official data which showed that the country’s manufacturing activity contracted for a 13th straight month in July. In south Korea, kospi index fell flat amid lack of active participation. However, Asian stock bucked up the trend, with Chinese stocks shedding some earlier gains to close in the positive territory. Chinas benchmark index Shanghai composite rose 0.37% to close at 3,333.16.

In U.S, Wall Street aimed for a direction while sentiments were lifted after news of a covid-19 vaccine deal between the U.S. government and Pfizer and BioNTech offset rising U.S.-China tension.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 100 points higher, or about 0.5%. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% hovered just below breakeven and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1%.However, investors closely followed escalating of U.S- china tensions after the U.S. State Department abruptly ordered China to close its consulate in Houston.