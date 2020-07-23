HabibMetro & NIFT To Offer Digital Payments Through NIFT e-Pay

HabibMetro Bank and NIFT signed an agreement for digital commerce payments (electronic/mobile) through NIFT’s e-Commerce Payment Gateway. This initiative aims to provide an inclusive digital financial solution to HabibMetro Bank customers and businesses for payments and collections. NIFT e-Pay is a secure and convenient way for processing digital payments that enables account holders to make payments directly from their accounts (without any dependency on debit cards) and allows customers easy access to e-Commerce and online merchants and institutions.

The signing ceremony was held at HabibMetro Head Office, in the presence of Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO HabibMetro Bank and Mr. Haider Wahab, CEO NIFT. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani said “We are pleased to add another dimension to the partnership between NIFT and HabibMetro Bank. We look forward to providing greater digital capability to our individual, corporate and business customers for a safer, more efficient and more convenient banking experience during the ongoing pandemic.”

NIFT, with over 20 years of operations as cheque clearing house, is the first local account-based e-Commerce Payment Gateway which is approved by the State Bank of Pakistan under the Payment System Operator/Provider (PSO/PSP) rules. NIFT ePay’s primary focus is to execute secure E-commerce payments in Pakistan using details of bank accounts. This provides an opportunity to the customers who do not have conventional instruments, such as Debit or Credit Card, to make digital payments and conduct e-commerce transactions directly through their transactional accounts and wallets. Speaking on the occasion, Haider Wahab – CEO NIFT, said, “We are extremely delighted to have HabibMetro as member of NIFT ePay. Pakistan is moving towards rapid digitalization and NIFT e-Pay service will enable HabibMetro Bank’s customers to make payments through their bank accounts and also allow the Bank to offer online collections services to its corporate and business relationships. We believe that HabibMetro Bank has a very loyal and captive customer base which will benefit from the addition of this digital payment option allowing them to use account as a payment instrument.”