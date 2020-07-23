Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, July 23, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Asia equities fluctuate after vaccine rally, eyes on Capitol Hill

Agencies

Asian investors traded cautiously Wednesday after the previous day’s strong rally, with optimism over a possible vaccine tempered by profit-taking and concerns about the slow progress being made by US lawmakers in drafting a new stimulus package.

News that trials on a COVID-19 vaccine had shown early promise provided a much-needed boost to equities, particularly as a spike in new infections around the world has caused governments to reimpose business-strangling containment measurements.

But with the European Union finally locking in their $860 billion deal on Tuesday, attention turns to Washington, where Republicans are struggling to put together a new bill to support the world’s top economy, with the $3 trillion of measures passed earlier this year about to dry up at the end of the month. The wall of government cash and central bank back-stop, along with similar measures in other countries, have helped fire a surge in equities across the planet since they hit their March depths.

